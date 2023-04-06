Microsoft's Bing Chat AI has made an appearance in a place you'd least expect it, and comes as part of the latest beta for SwiftKey keyboard for Android. SwiftKey beta users that opt into the feature will be able to harness the power of Bing Chat, in any app that utilizes the keyboard.

Once you get the beta of SwiftKey installed and set up, whenever you pop into an area where text can be entered, SwiftKey will come up, and you'll notice a Bing logo that will appear in the top left section directly above the keyboard. Tapping on this will bring up three different options with Search, Tone, and Chat. The Tone option provides four different tonal options, coming in the form of professional, social post, casual, and polite.

While most of these tonal changes are relatively clear in what they provide, the social post one is a bit interesting, with the option generating and adding relevant hashtags to your text prompt. Although it's a small feature, it could be a huge help for anyone that struggles to communicate over text, providing just the right amount of boost when chatting with friends, family members, colleagues or even strangers.

Now, moving onto the Chat option, this will probably look familiar if you've ever experimented with Bing Chat, ChatGPT, or Google Bard, as you'll be greeted with a chat box where you can begin communicating with Microsoft's AI project, where it will take your prompts and give you a number of unique generated responses and reactions.

For now, Bing Chat integration will be limited to the beta, but there is always the chance that it will arrive to a public build. If this sounds interesting to you, you can head to the Google Play Store and download the SwiftKey beta or just click on the link below. Once you get the keyboard setup, you'll be asked to join the waitlist, and you'll be able to do so using a new or existing MIcrosoft account.

