Last week, Bing Chat integration arrived on Android for SwiftKey beta users, and now this week, the feature is making a wide release, arriving to both Android and iOS.

If you've been using the beta, not much has changed with the official release, but it's great that Microsoft was able to announce the feature in an official capacity so quickly. If you're a SwiftKey user, you'll simply need to update the app to the latest version and if you're new to SwiftKey, you'll need to download the app from the App Store or Google Play. Once downloaded, SwiftKey will need to be setup, with the app providing a thorough yet easy to understand tutorial for installing a third party keyboard to your iOS or Android device.

With SwiftKey ready to go, it's just a matter of navigating to an app or any other text field to gain access to the new Bing Chat functionality. Just like the beta, there will be a Bing logo in the top left section above the keyboard, and pressing on the logo will bring up new options: Search, Tone, and Chat. If you're looking to get into the more interesting parts of this new integration like the Tone and Chat sections, you'll need to sign up using a new or existing Microsoft account.

Source: Microsoft

While the Tone and Chat functions won't be for everyone, they are fun to experiment with, so it might be worth checking out if you've never experimented with AI before. When it comes to the Tone setting, you're going to get four different tonal options for your chat with: Professional, Casual, Polite, and Social Post. Each of these tones will modifying your conversations to give your chats more of what you might need.

For the most part, these are relatively self-explanatory, with the professional option giving your words, well, a more professional sound, which could be great for formal occasions, while the casual option spits out text that's a bit more laid back. But if you're looking at the Social post option and wondering what kind of tone this option provides, well, it keeps things short and sweet, while also adding relevant hashtags to the mix.

Source: Microsoft

As mentioned before, these tones might not be all that useful for some, but I do think that some of them could be quite useful, especially for someone that might want a little boost of confidence when they are chatting with someone new, members of family, colleagues, or even friends. With regard to the Chat option, this will allow users to enter prompts and receive responses, while Search will just let you search something from SwiftKey without having to swap over to a browser or another app.

As mentioned before, the app is now available for iOS and Android, and once installed you'll just need to log into a Microsoft account to take advantage of its features.