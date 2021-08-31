SwiftKey’s new keyboard suggestions make it easier to enter passwords and send replies

Microsoft’s SwiftKey is inarguably one of the best keyboard apps for Android. It packs a ton of useful features, making it a great choice for all users. And it’s now getting even better, thanks to a significant update on the beta channel. The update brings a new feature that makes it easier to enter passwords and send replies.

As per a recent Android Police report, SwiftKey Beta v7.8.7.6 brings support for Android 11’s inline autofill API. The API enables inline suggestions for services like autofill passwords and smart replies, making it easier to enter passwords and send quick replies. As you can see in the attached screenshots, the new suggestions show up in the top row of the keyboard, and you can tap on them to instantly enter a password or type a quick reply.

(Screenshots: Android Police)

According to the changelog, the new inline suggestions are available on “supported devices,” which likely means devices running Android 11 or higher. You can try the feature by downloading the latest SwiftKey beta release from the Play Store link below.

Currently, the feature is limited to the SwiftKey Beta channel, and we don’t have any information regarding the stable rollout. We’ll make sure to let you know as soon as the feature starts rolling out in a future SwiftKey stable release.

If you don’t like the feature and would much rather disable it completely, you can follow the instructions given in our How to disable keyboard suggestions on Android 11 tutorial.

It’s also worth noting that the latest SwiftKey beta release targets Android 12.