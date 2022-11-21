Weeks after taking it down, Microsoft has re-listed SwiftKey for iOS on the Apple App Store. The company has also promised to invest heavily in it.

Back in 2014, with the launch of iOS 8 and its support for third-party keyboards, SwiftKey made a debut on the iPhone. Prior to that, the popular keyboard had been exclusive to Android, giving users a solid alternative to first-party options. After all, SwiftKey offers themes, glide-to-type, a solid performance, and much more.

Eventually, in 2016, Microsoft acquired SwiftKey and continued developing it on both mobile platforms. That was until the company announced that it would be killing the product on iOS and removed it from the online store a few weeks ago. Now, in an unexpected turn of events, Microsoft has re-listed SwiftKey on the Apple App Store and promised to invest heavily in its development.

As Pedram Rezaei — CTO at Microsoft — mentioned in two tweets, SwiftKey has returned to iOS "with popular demand," and the company is "investing heavily in the keyboard." Users who had deleted the application or would like to try it for the first time can now head to the App Store and download SwiftKey through its original listing for free. According to the App Store's change log, the last update was pushed in August — meaning Microsoft hasn't made any changes to it since its revival.

Considering Microsoft's promise to heavily invest in this product, we can expect the keyboard to receive some notable updates down the road. Prior to its delisting, many users had been complaining about bugs and instabilities revolving around SwiftKey. We only hope that Microsoft addresses them sooner rather than later.

Do you use SwiftKey on your iPhone? Why or why not? Let us know in the comments section below.

Via: The Verge