I've clocked countless hours into the Hades series, and I'm looking forward to the full release of Hades 2. However, some console gamers are getting it on their systems a little later than others. The developers of Hades 2 have confirmed that the game will release as a timed exclusive to the Switch and Switch 2, with other consoles receiving it at a later date. However, you may still have to wait a while before you can get some runs in on the go.

Hades 2 will arrive on Switch and Switch 2 before any other console

In a Creator's Voice segment from Nintendo, developers from Supergiant confirmed that Hades 2 will arrive on both the original Switch and the new Switch 2 before making its way to other consoles. While Hades 2 is currently available on PC and macOS, there is no console version yet, so this is a huge win for fans of roguelikes on portable systems.

So, when is it coming out? Unfortunately, we don't have a date just yet; Supergiant confirms that Hades 2 will release when version 1.0 comes out. Right now, Hades 2 is in early access mode on PC as the developer adds new stuff and irons out those pesky bugs. However, when the game is ready to be fully released, it'll appear in the Switch store at the same time that version 1.0 hits the PC marketplace.

If this is the first time you've heard of Hades 2, our good friends over at our sister site TheGamer have some excellent things to say about it. In their Hades 2 early access review, they said that "Supergiant has yet another masterpiece on their hands." And if you want to get ready for its Switch 2 release, be sure to check out TheGamer's Hades 2 guide for all the details, tips, and tricks to make the most out of your venture into the afterlife.