Are you excited for the Switch 2 Direct event coming in two days? We'll finally get a peek into Nintendo's newest console, including what the company has planned for the future. However, despite it being so soon, we're still seeing a steady trickle of leaks coming through about the console. The latest one is a tad worrying; it appears that third-party developers are getting kits that don't support 4K outputs, and while it's a little worrying, it may not mean doom and gloom just yet.

The Nintendo Switch 2 may not support 4K output

As spotted by WccfTech, there are rumors abound over the developer kit that third-party devs are getting. These are how people who aren't Nintendo make games for the console, so whatever the kit does and doesn't allow usually corresponds to the hardware's limitations and specs.

If recent leaks are to be believed, it appears these kits don't have the ability to output at 4K resolution. As claimed in an episode of Insider Gaming Weekly:

I heard this from one developer at GDC and also heard it separately in an email, but the dev kits, or some of the dev kits, don't have a 4K output.

Does this necessarily mean that the Switch 2 is physically incapable of 4K output? Maybe not. After all, Nintendo's developers may have the means to output at that resolution, but Nintendo is not ready to allow third-party developers to use it just yet. However, there's also the argument that Nintendo is keeping costs down, and if people are mostly playing it in handheld mode, 4K graphics are going to be quite overkill.

We likely won't know for sure until the Switch 2 Direct stream reveals all, so take this with a pinch of salt. At any rate, I'm just hoping that the Switch 2 finally adds Gamecube NSO support.