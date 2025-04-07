Summary

  • Nintendo Switch 2 has compatibility issues with some games, causing either startup or in-game performance problems.
  • Nintendo released lists of problematic titles and is working on fixes, except for Fortnite, which is getting a special Switch 2 version.
  • Games like DOOM: Eternal, Fortnite, and Wolfenstein II have startup issues, while others like Alan Wake Remastered have performance issues.

One of the big selling points of the Switch 2 is that it can also work with your original Switch games. HGowever, as time went on, we slowly learnt that this didn't mean all Switch games. While most of them would work, some of them would be left on the wayside; at least, until a fix is developed. Now, Nintendo has released lists of titles that will have issues making the jump over to the shiny new hardware.

Nintendo lists all the Switch games that experience issues on the Switch 2

The Japanese gaming giant posted two PDFs titled "Nintendo Switch games with start up issues on Nintendo Switch 2" and "Nintendo Switch games that start up on Nintendo Switch 2 but include some in-game compatibility issues." The former is a list of games that refuse to even boot up on a Switch 2, while the latter are games that do load, but they suffer from some performance issues and give a less-than-ideal experience.

Almost every title on these lists are labelled as "This issue is being investigated," which implies that Nintendo would like to get them all working properly on the Switch 2. The only exception is Fortnite, which appears on the "does not boot" list, but isn't being investigated due to Epic Games making a special Switch 2 version that we saw in the last direct.

Here are all the games Nintendo confirmed won't work on your Switch 2, at least on launch day:

And here are all the games that do boot up, but suffer performance issues:

Unfortunately, those in the US will have to wait a little longer, as Nintendo has delayed preorders due to the new tariffs. However, despite its pretty high price, some believe the Switch 2 is still a good deal.