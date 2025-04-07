Summary Nintendo Switch 2 has compatibility issues with some games, causing either startup or in-game performance problems.

Nintendo released lists of problematic titles and is working on fixes, except for Fortnite, which is getting a special Switch 2 version.

Games like DOOM: Eternal, Fortnite, and Wolfenstein II have startup issues, while others like Alan Wake Remastered have performance issues.

One of the big selling points of the Switch 2 is that it can also work with your original Switch games. HGowever, as time went on, we slowly learnt that this didn't mean all Switch games. While most of them would work, some of them would be left on the wayside; at least, until a fix is developed. Now, Nintendo has released lists of titles that will have issues making the jump over to the shiny new hardware.

Nintendo lists all the Switch games that experience issues on the Switch 2

Image credit: Nintendo

The Japanese gaming giant posted two PDFs titled "Nintendo Switch games with start up issues on Nintendo Switch 2" and "Nintendo Switch games that start up on Nintendo Switch 2 but include some in-game compatibility issues." The former is a list of games that refuse to even boot up on a Switch 2, while the latter are games that do load, but they suffer from some performance issues and give a less-than-ideal experience.

Almost every title on these lists are labelled as "This issue is being investigated," which implies that Nintendo would like to get them all working properly on the Switch 2. The only exception is Fortnite, which appears on the "does not boot" list, but isn't being investigated due to Epic Games making a special Switch 2 version that we saw in the last direct.

Here are all the games Nintendo confirmed won't work on your Switch 2, at least on launch day:

112 Operator

A Boy and His Blob Retro Collection

Abyss Memory Fallen Angel and the Path of Magic

ACA NEOGEO ART OF FIGHTING 2

ACA NEOGEO SAMURAI SHODOWN II

ACA NEOGEO THE KING OF FIGHTERS '95

ACA NEOGEO THE KING OF FIGHTERS '96

Airhead

Alchemy Garden

Another Crab's Treasure

Arcade Archives Burger Time

Arcade Archives CRIME CITY

Arcade Archives DIG DUG

Arcade Archives GRADIUS III

Arcade Archives NEW RALLY-X

Arcade Archives PAC-LAND

Arcade Archives XEVIOUS

Astral Flux

Baron: Fur Is Gonna Fly

Batman: The Enemy Within

Beyond the Ice Palace II

Boot Hill Bounties

Boot Hill Heroes

Botany Manor

Bus Simulator 2023: City Driver

Cats Hidden in Italy

キャッツ・オン・デューティー (Cats On Duty)

Crazy Strike Bowling EX

Dadish 2

Darksiders Genesis.

Dead by Daylight

Death Coming

DOOM: Eternal

Eggy Party

ENDER MAGNOLIA: Bloom in the Mist

Everdream Valley

EVERSPACE

Fables Mosaic: Snow White

Felix the Cat

fig.

FINAL FANTASY

Fitness Boxing

Floor Kids

Fortnite

FRAMED Collection

Gal Guardians: Demon Purge

Gang Beasts

Gas Guzzlers Extreme

GRID Autosport

Guns Gore and Cannoli

I Got Isekai'd Into A Shmup

Inferno 2

Island Flight Simulator

Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection

Kids vs Parents

Kill la Kill

Korean Drone Flying Tour Jeju Island-1

Kosmokrats

Library Of Ruina

Little Nightmares Complete Edition

Manticore - Galaxy on Fire

Mexican Train Dominoes Gold

Monster Loves You Too!

MODEL Debut #nicola

Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame

MUSYNX

NASCAR Rivals Motorsport Games

NBA 2K18

NBA 2K25

Nelly Cootalot: The Fowl Fleet

Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition

Nobody Saves the World

Nova-111

Oddworld: Stranger's Wrath

OK K.O.! Let s Play Heroes

OMG Police - Car Chase TV Simulator

Onigo Hunter

Palia

Perseverance: Complete Edition

Pineview Drive

Pizza Tower

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

Raiden III x MIKADO MANIAX

Rhapsody: Marl Kingdom Chronicles

RiMS Racing

River City Girls Zero

Rocket League

Roller Champions

Saviors of Sapphire Wings / Stranger of Sword City Revisited

Skulls of the Shogun: Bone-a-fide Edition

Slayin 2

Soul Dog TD

South of the Circl

South Park: The Fractured But Whole

Sportitions'24

STAR WARS Episode I: Racer

STAR WARS: Dark Forces Remaster

Strania -The Stella Machina- EX

Summer Pockets

Super Mega Baseball 3

Super Neptunia RPG

Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival

TAITO MILESTONES

The Cube

The Jackbox Party Pack

The Jackbox Party Pack 2

The Journey Down Trilogy

The Talos Principle: Deluxe Edition

Touhou Gouyoku Ibu～ Sunken Fossil World

Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes

Tricky Towers

Trip World DX

トラブル☆ウィッチ ズ ふぁいなる！

Trove

Trover Saves the Universe

TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 3

UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH Exe: Late[cl-r]

Undernauts: Labyrinth of Yomi

V-Rally 4

Warface: Clutch

Warframe

Warp Shif

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

WolfFang 空牙2001 SkullFang 空牙外伝 Saturn Tribute Boosted

World of Tanks

Xtreme Sports

Victor Vran Overkill Edition

ガレリアの地下迷宮と魔女ノ旅団

クロ ズド・ナイトメア

この素晴らしい世界に祝福を！～希望の迷宮と 集いし冒険者たち～Plus

SENRAN KAGURA Reflexions Marvelous

Star Melody Yumemi Dreamer

ファミリ トレ ナ

ベイブレ ドバ スト バトルゼロ

Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon

黄泉ヲ裂ク華

Assault Suit Leynos 2 Saturn Tribute

Process of Elimination

Tokyo Xanadu eX+

明治活劇 ハイカラ流星組 －成敗しませう、世 直し稼業－

And here are all the games that do boot up, but suffer performance issues:

Alan Wake Remastered

Alien: Isolation

Arcade Archives ORDYNE

Arcade Archives PHELIOS

Arcade Archives TETRIS THE ABSOLUTE THE GRAND MASTER 2 PLUS

Arcade Archives TETRIS THE GRAND MASTER

Asphalt Legends Unite

Dadish

Dex

Dust: An Elysian Tail

Elderand

Factorio

Fall Guys

Family Chess

Games Advent Calendar 25 Days 25 Surprises

Godlike Burger

HARVESTELLA

HITMAN 3 Cloud Version

HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED

JUST DANCE® 2019

Klondike Solitaire Baltoro Minis

Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime

Matchpoint Tennis Championships

Mega Man Legacy Collection

MotoGPTM21

My Brother Rabbit

Noir Chronicles: City of Crime

Overcooked! All You Can Eat

Pocoyo Party

Port Royale 4

Raiden IV×MIKADO remix

Real Car Driving Simulator & Parking 2022 Game

S.N.I.P.E.R. Hunter Scope

Saints Row IV®: Re Elected

SmileBASIC 4

Steven Universe: Save The Light

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection

Stumble Guys.

うたの☆プリンスさまっ♪All Star for Nintendo Switch

うたの☆プリンスさまっ♪Amazing Aria & Sweet Serenade LOVE for Nintendo Switch

うたの☆プリンスさまっ♪Debut for Nintendo Switch

うたの☆プリンスさまっ♪Repeat LOVE for Nintendo Switch

ニコニコ

Pilot Sports

ぷるきゃらフレンズ~ほっぺちゃんとサンリオキャラク タ ズ~

時計仕掛けのレイライン 陽炎に彷徨う魔女

Neptunia X SENRAN KAGURA: Ninja Wars

Unfortunately, those in the US will have to wait a little longer, as Nintendo has delayed preorders due to the new tariffs. However, despite its pretty high price, some believe the Switch 2 is still a good deal.