Google’s ‘Switch to Android’ app for iOS might copy iCloud data to Google Photos
March 16, 2022 3:43pm Comment

Data migration and backup has never been Android’s strong suit. Even though data like SMS messages, Wi-Fi passwords, and other basic data can be backed up to a Google account, transferring most app data isn’t possible without third-party tools, and migrating from iOS to Android can also be difficult. However, there’s now more evidence that Google is working on a solution for iPhone owners looking to switch to Android.

Evidence first appeared last year that Google was working on a “Switch to Android” application for iOS, which could allow data not already stored in a Google account to be moved to an Android device. It wasn’t clear at the time what data the app would be able to migrate, but now we might have a clearer picture, thanks to a new report at 9to5Google.

9to5Google found a string in the latest version of Google’s Data Transfer Tool, which currently only supports Android-to-Android data transfer. The new text indicates the app will help people copy their existing photos and videos from iCloud to Google Photos:

To copy photos & videos from iCloud to Google Photos, follow the instructions in the Switch to Android app, or learn more at g.co/transferfromicloud.

That link leads to an existing support article, which explains the process of requesting a copy of your data from Apple and selecting your Google account as the destination. Presumably, the app will make this a simpler process. There’s also a string in the app that explicitly mentions a “Lightning cable,” indicating you might be able to connect an iPhone to an Android device to quickly transfer data, like Google already supports for Android-to-Android data migrations.

Google I/O 2022 will likely be held within the next few months (it’s usually in May), and it’s possible Google might announce the new functionality then.

Source: 9to5Google

