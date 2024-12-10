I have been a Windows user for as long as I can remember. It all started with a cheap PC, but in recent years, I’ve been using AMD Ryzen-powered PCs from Lenovo and HP. I’ve had no complaints whatsoever with any of my Windows PCs. However, earlier this year, I broke the Windows laptop I used daily and started looking for a new one. I was almost certain I’d get another Windows device, but the geek in me wanted to try something new. That’s how I ended up with an M3 MacBook Air. It’s a great device — very light and powerful — but after using it for over four months, I’ve concluded that it’s just not for me.

The hardware is not the problem

MacBooks are among the best for hardware

MacBooks have the best hardware you can find on a laptop, especially the newer ones with M-series chips. My M3 MacBook Air has been an absolute beast in terms of performance. I’ve used it for all sorts of demanding tasks, including running 20 Chrome tabs simultaneously without enabling the option to put inactive tabs to sleep (Yes, that is a demanding task, as anyone who uses Chrome would know).

I remember how the M1 Mac felt like a game-changer, balancing speed and efficiency so well. But with the M3, it’s not just a small improvement — it’s a tremendous leap. The fact that it can cut compile times for heavy tasks like Xcode builds in half is mind-blowing. For someone like me, saving even a few minutes on a project makes a big difference. What’s even more impressive is how efficient the M3 chips are. Getting such an enormous boost in power without using a ton of extra energy is seriously cool.

The display on the M3 MacBook Air is great, and the battery life is just as impressive. It’s rated for up to 18 hours, but realistically, I get around 8 to 12 hours depending on my workload. That’s more than enough for a full day’s use, and in sleep mode, it easily lasts over a week.

The only issue I’ve had with the hardware is the surprisingly slow boot time. I compared the boot times of my M3 MacBook Air and a budget Windows laptop, and the Windows laptop actually booted faster. The MacBook Air took 22.23 seconds to boot, including entering the password, while the Windows laptop managed it in just 11.90 seconds with the same password. Sure, a 10-second difference doesn’t really matter in day-to-day use, but it’s worth pointing out.

macOS frustrates me

So many things to dislike

Of course, hardware isn’t the only thing to consider when making a major tech transition. Software, compatibility, and app ecosystems are arguably even more important. As I gradually switched to the M3 MacBook Air, I often questioned why I was making the change in the first place.

There are plenty of annoyances on macOS, many of which XDA’s Windows editor has already highlighted. I’ve encountered several of the same issues myself. Let’s start with the defaults — those you can change. For instance, the default scrolling behavior on macOS is the reverse of how it works on Windows. It feels weird at first, but thankfully, you can fix it in the settings.

Safari, on the other hand, is a mixed bag. I am not a fan of how it handles tabs, especially pinned tabs. While Safari still has some catching up to do, it’s not a dealbreaker since you can always switch to Chrome, Edge, or another browser of your choice.

My biggest complaint with macOS is the way it handles windows. Microsoft’s OS is far more intuitive in this regard, giving you the freedom to arrange windows exactly how you want, and not how the OS thinks you should.

For instance, on Windows, you can snap an app to a screen corner to make it take up precisely a quarter of the screen. If you’re not a fan of snapping, you can easily disable it in the Settings. If you need to quickly show or switch to the desktop, just click the far-right edge of the taskbar. In comparison, macOS offers a menu option for splitting the screen between two app windows, but it’s not available for all apps and feels less seamless than the Windows feature.

Plus, Windows 11’s Snap Layouts take window management to the next level. You can choose an arrangement directly from any program’s Maximize button, reuse these layouts from Taskbar icons, and even carry them over to a secondary display. With macOS Sequoia, Apple introduced a similar feature, but it’s limited to dividing the screen into halves and quarters. While it’s a welcome addition, snapping on macOS still feels less flexible.

Another issue is how often you're asked to enter your password. Whether you're installing an app from the App Store or scheduling a software update, you need to enter your password.

Finder is not as good as File Explorer

File Explorer gets it

Windows 11 and macOS both have file management tools. In Windows 11, it’s File Manager, and in macOS, it’s the Finder. I find File Manager to be more functional overall.

Right off the bat, the default File Explorer view gives you more information. If you use OneDrive, it’s highlighted at the top. Then you’ve got automatically created folders like Pictures, Music, and Videos, which macOS doesn’t set up for you. Below that, you’ll see Recent and pinned folders, and then “This PC,” which shows all your physical and virtual drives. You can click through to see every folder in those locations.

My favorite thing about File Explorer is the Quick Access section in the Home folder. It makes it super easy to find the last file you saved, no matter where it is, and you can pin folders for quick access. Finder’s Recents folder is similar, and it has a Favorites section too, but I find it harder to use. For example, navigating up and down through a drive’s folder structure isn’t as smooth in Finder as it is in File Explorer.

Windows is more convenient

I personally find Windows PCs more convenient, and before anyone calls me a hypocrite, I’m selling my M3 MacBook Air next month and switching to a Microsoft Surface Laptop 7. In general, Windows just works better. It has more features, better app compatibility, and support for a wide range of devices, and its hands-down the best choice for gaming. Apple has only recently started paying attention to gaming, but it still has a long way to go. There aren’t many games available on Mac, and even the ones that are don’t run all that great.