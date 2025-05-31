For years, like many others, my digital life revolved around Gmail. It’s preinstalled on my Android phone, offers generous storage, a familiar interface, and comes with a bunch of features to manage my busy inbox like a pro. However, as my concerns around data privacy grew, I decided to look for an email service that prioritized my security without compromising on the basics.
Here is where I came across Proton Mail, an open-source solution that not only offers end-to-end encryption but also provides a refreshingly clean and intuitive interface. Here’s why I believe I should have made the switch much sooner.
Excellent import tool
Move your Gmail messages in no time
One of the biggest anxieties I had about switching from Gmail was the tedious task of moving all my existing data. I had years of emails, countless contacts, and several calendars in Gmail. But Proton Mail offers a smooth ‘Easy Switch’ tool that practically handles the heavy lifting for you.
I can simply head to Proton Mail settings > Import via Easy Switch > Import From Google and follow the on-screen instructions to get the job done. I was able to choose exactly what I wanted to import: all my emails, my entire contact list, and every event from my Google Calendar. It worked seamlessly in the background. Proton also offers a similar import tool for Yahoo and Outlook.