Running your own private cloud at home is a great way to shave off subscription fees every month, but even if you're not running a stack of containerized services, you probably still need to be able to access your home network while away from it. While you could set up a traditional VPN, or even dynamic DNS to connect to your home network from a consistent IP address, these aren't the best way anymore.

Instead, services like Tailscale set up point-to-point VPN tunnels, so all your devices act as if they're on the same physical network, regardless of their location. Now, in the true spirit of home lab self-hosting, Tailscale has one problem, the servers that initialize those tunnels aren't yours, and while you could use the open-source Headscale to create your control plane, it's not as powerful or as easy to use as the standard approach.

I've been cycling through numerous remote access tools lately, and one has stood out—​​​​​NetBird. While you could use the version hosted on their cloud, like Tailscale, they also offer a full self-hosting option, which I had to check out as it sounds great. It's not just fast and secure; it also offers deep access control, network and DNS integration, and a fantastic web UI that has yet to let me down.

So, what is NetBird, and why do I use it?

Not every self-hosted remote access tool has identity management at the core