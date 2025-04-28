While it's hard to argue against having a NAS at home, there are many ways to accomplish this, ranging from DIY efforts to turnkey devices. If you want to run something off-the-shelf for your home storage, that's perfectly fine. The important thing is to get the centralized storage and backup solution set up, however you feel is best.

I was in that camp, happily using a succession of Synology devices, but the company's recent move toward shutting third-party drives out of compatibility hasme looking for alternatives. I've been playing with a few open-source NAS OSes, and I think I've found the one I'm moving forward with. To my (and I'm sure everyone else's) surprise, it's not TrueNAS Scale, but it's every bit as powerful.

It's called Rockstor and is blindingly fast. It has plenty of useful features by default and Docker support, so you can add whatever else you need. Plus, it runs on either x86 or ARM CPUs, supports GPUs, and is now built on an OpenSUSE core. I'm in love with the speed and simplicity, and I don't think I'll go back to a turnkey NAS OS again.

It uses Btfrs by default

Advanced fault tolerance, snapshots and all the stability I need