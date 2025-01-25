I've written about the console vs. PC debate before, the things consoles are better at, and the kind of user uniquely suited to the console experience. Personally, I'm still on Team PC — the little time I'm able to devote to gaming is reserved for my gaming PC. More and more, however, I've been feeling a pull toward consoles, and it looks like it may be time to reconsider my opinion.

I believe this interest in switching to consoles might not be unique to me. Talking to friends who have been lifelong PC users, and reading comments from PC users cursing the state of PC games and hardware prices, I realized an exodus might be on the horizon. Here are 5 reasons it actually makes sense to switch to console gaming in 2025.

5 Convenience is more important than ever

PC gaming has gotten too complicated for some