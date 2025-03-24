Summary Microsoft Teams to get a new migration tool for simpler data migration.

Migration from third-party tools via Microsoft Graph APIs remains complicated.

Admins can expect seamless migration to Teams standard channels with the new tool.

While users continue to accuse Microsoft of not addressing stability issues in Teams, the software giant continues to add new features to its collaboration tool to improve it and outperform rivals. It introduced a bunch of changes to Teams last month, including the much-awaited SMS Messaging feature.

However, it's a bit of a hassle if you decide to migrate from a third-party collaboration tool to Teams after being blown away by what the company is doing with the platform. That's because migrating all your data from that platform to Teams requires some technical expertise, meaning it's not simple for everyone. Fortunately for Teams users, all the hassle related to data migration to Teams will soon become a thing of the past.

Microsoft Teams will get a new migration tool to make data migration super easy

As things stand right now, data migration from a third-party migration tool to Microsoft Teams is possible through Microsoft's Graph APIs. On top of it, Teams users will get something simpler: a new first-party Migration tool on the Microsoft Admin Center. The new Migration tool will likely remove the complexity of using Microsoft Graph to switch from another platform to Teams because based on what Microsoft mentioned, the tool sounds easy to use.

According to details given on the Microsoft 365 Roadmap page (Feature ID: 485709), the upcoming Migration tool will 'allow admins to connect the third-party solution workspace, plan, and perform content migration to Teams.' However, there are no words related to how users will be able to connect the third-party solution to Teams for migration. Instead, all the company has to say about the upcoming feature is the following:

Customers will now be able to move content seamlessly from public and private channels in a third-party solution to Teams standard channels. A new first-party Migration tool on Microsoft Admin Center (MAC) will allow admins to connect the third-party solution workspace, plan, and perform content migration to Teams.

When is it coming?

Microsoft is planning to introduce this new Migration tool to Teams for desktop users in May. However, the release timeline is subject to change, meaning Microsoft might push its release to a later month. So, don't be surprised if you don't see the new migration feature on the Microsoft Admin Center in May.