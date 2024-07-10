Key Takeaways Disabling New Outlook toggle no longer brings back Mail app permanently.

Finding option to switch back to Mail app requires going into new Outlook settings.

Windows Mail app will be replaced by new Outlook soon, hints Microsoft.

Earlier this year, Microsoft started forcing Windows users to use the new Outlook instead of the inbox Mail app. Luckily, though, users had the option to simply disable the New Outlook toggle to bring back the old email app. All of that is now in the past, as Microsoft has just made things a lot more complicated for users who want to go back from the new Outlook to the Mail app.

You can get access to the Mail app only temporarily

Previously, if you turned the toggle off, not only did it bring the Mail app back but it also stayed that way until you switched to Outlook again. That's no longer the case now. If you disable the New Outlook toggle, you'll now see a notification from Microsoft telling you about current status of the toggle.

So, what's changed, you ask? Well, turning off the toggle will no longer bring back the inbox Mail app. Instead, it'll again open the new Outlook app, and more importantly, you'll not see the New Outlook toggle in the top right corner. In fact, you'll not see it anywhere in the new Outlook app for Windows.

If you want to switch back to the Mail app, you'll now have to find that option in the settings of the new Outlook app. To find it, navigate to Settings > General > About Outlook. At the bottom of the page, you'll see an Open Mail now button. However, clicking on it will take you back to the Mail app only temporarily. So, if you reopen the app, your PC will open the new Outlook and not the Mail app. So, long story short, if you need the old Mail app, you'll have to visit the app settings every time after opening Outlook.

Windows Mail app has its days numbered

It isn't a surprise to see Microsoft removing the New Outlook toggle from the app, because the company officially announced that the Windows Mail app will be replaced by the new Outlook app by the end of this year. And by complicating the process of going back to the old Mail, Microsoft may be hinting that it's very close to fully replacing the app with the new Outlook for Windows. However, if you don't like Microsoft Outlook, you should look elsewhere.