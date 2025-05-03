Summary Recent US tariffs led Synology to increase hardware prices, up to $100 per piece.

Customers noticed overnight price hikes on familiar models, sparking discussion online.

Despite price increases, experts recommend building a NAS yourself, offering open-source alternatives.

Tech consumers in the US are having a rough time right now. After the current US government implemented harsh tariffs on imports from countries that supply America with electronics, we've seen a ton of change regarding how companies sell their products. We've seen some businesses announce price increases, we've seen others delay products as they try to work out what to do next, and we've seen others raise the price with zero warning.

Unfortunately, if you were thinking about getting into buying a NAS lately, Synology has done the latter option. We're seeing reports of Synology products getting a nasty price spike, while people outside the US see the same price; a telling sign of tariff-based price adjustement.

Synology raises its hardware prices by up to $100 a piece