Lowest price Synology BeeStation $185 $220 Save $35 This NAS has everything you need and doesn't require you to purchase anything extra. Just plug it in and start using it. You can connect from the web or use the Synology app. Best of all, it's now discounted to its lowest price yet. $185 at Amazon

If you've been looking for a good way to store all of your data, chances are, you've looked into a NAS. And while they are an excellent option, some might be put off by the fact that they really aren't plug and play. You need to purchase the case, then the drives, and then you need to get everything setup, before you even start backing up any data.

Of course, we've got a great guide on how to get all of that done, but sometimes, you just don't want to deal with that, and you'd rather just have a simple and seamless solution that's good to go out of the box. That's where this Synology BeeStation comes into play, offering 4TB of storage and a price that's extremely affordable. Right now, you can score this Synology BeeStation from Amazon for its lowest price ever, with a discount that knocks $35 off the original retail price, dropping it to just $185 for a limited time.

What's great about the Synology BeeStation?

As stated before, the best thing about this device is that it's all good to go the moment you take it out of the box. There's nothing to install, you just plug it into the power and plug into your router, and that's it. Despite this simple setup, you still get plenty of power with the BeeStation design to handle all your storage needs.

And just as you'd expect, you can access your storage easily from another computer, tablet, or smartphone and it won't cost you any extra per month like online cloud storage. And if you have other people in your family that need some storage, you can even partition some space for them and provide them with their own private access as well.

Overall, this drive is one of the easiest to set up and offers a lot of great features and lots of storage space. And right now, you can grab this drive as its lowest price to date if you're quick. But be sure to grab it while you can because this deal won't last long.