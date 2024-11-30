Perfect for beginners Synology BeeStation $217 $220 Save $3 The Synology BeeStation is a beginner-friendly, cloud-connected drive designed for effortless photo and file backups from smartphones and PCs. While it lacks advanced features like DLNA or media transcoding, it shines as a locally hosted Google Photos alternative, offering AI-accelerated face recognition and robust categorization, making it a reliable solution for organizing your digital memories. Pros Beginner-friendly interface Discrete design Can connect to cloud storage and external drives Cons No music or video server capabilities No storage expansion No redundancy $217 at Amazon

Looking for a simple solution to back up your computer or smartphone? A cloud-connected drive like the Synology BeeStation is a great entry point. However, if you’re after more power, advanced features, and room to grow, a NAS drive might be the better fit. With the best NAS devices, upgrading storage is straightforward—you can swap in larger hard drives as your needs evolve and even run additional apps. Priced at $220, the Synology BeeStation competes against the $250 Synology DS223. But which is the right choice for you? Let’s break it down.

Price, specs & availability

The Synology BeeStation, priced at $220, comes with a fixed 4TB configuration and is available on Amazon or Synology’s store. It’s powered by a Realtek 1619B chipset and 1GB of non-upgradable RAM.

In comparison, NAS drives come at various price points, from under $200 for entry-level models to thousands for high-end, multi-bay systems. A direct comparison can be made with the Synology DS223, a two-bay NAS priced at $250. It features the same Realtek 1619B processor but doubles the RAM to 2GB.



Synology BeeStation Synology DS223 CPU Realtek RTD1619B (Plus NPU) Realtek RTD1619B (Plus NPU) Memory 1GB DDR4 2GB Drive Bays 1 x 4TB (Non-Removable) 2 (Upto 36TB storage) Expansion None None Ports 1 x 1GbE RJ-45; 1 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1; 1 x USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 1 x 1GbE RJ-45; 3 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 OS BeeOS Diskstation Manager Price $220 $250 Weight 820g 1.28kg

Design and form factor

A single bay and sealed in drive makes the BeeStation much smaller

At first glance, the Synology BeeStation vs. DS223 NAS drive comparison will reveal similar designs. However, the BeeStation’s locked-in chassis restricts user access to its single internal hard drive, making it slimmer than the DS223, which features dual drive slots. The BeeStation relies on passive cooling with top and bottom vents, while the DS223 uses a 92mm fan for active cooling, ensuring lower operating temperatures. You can find out more about the BeeStation's port selection and form factor in our review below.

Overall, the NAS drive wins out for its additional hard drive slot which allows for redundancy, active cooling, and a plethora of ports.

Ports, I/O, and performance

The NAS is much more versatile

The BeeStation ships in a single 4TB configuration with a non-user-replaceable hard drive. The Synology DS223 ships without including any hard drives, but offers two bays that can be configured with up to 36TB of total capacity. This makes the NAS a lot more flexible if file storage is what you need. The drives can be configured in your choice of RAID 0, RAID 1, or Hybrid RAID configurations.

In terms of external ports, the Synology BeeStation keeps it simple with a single USB-C port, and a USB-A port over at the back. Both ports are rated for USB 3.2 Gen 1 speeds and can be used to back up external drives or move over data from the BeeStation to a flash drive. You'll also find a gigabit Ethernet port. There is no support for Bluetooth or Wi-Fi.

The additional RAM available with a NAS drive and multiple hard drive slots open the door for multitasking and storage redundancy.

The DS223 switches things up with its trifecta of USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports. Like the BeeStation, these ports can be used to copy or move data between the NAS drive and external storage. Similarly, you'll observe a single gigabit Ethernet port and no wireless connectivity whatsoever. Unlike some higher-end NAS solutions, the Synology DS223 is an entry-level NAS where it is not possible to upgrade the Ethernet connection to a faster 10Gbps card.

The capabilities of a NAS are directly related to the performance on offer. Some NAS drives may offer PC-grade Intel or AMD processor options. However, for the sake of maintaining a level field, the BeeStation is best compared against the Synology DS223. Both devices run the same Realtek 1619B chipset that offers good enough performance for basic use. In the case of the BeeStation, the capabilities are limited by software rather than hardware, as we'll discuss shortly. The DS223, on the other hand, can make use of the additional RAM to facilitate better multitasking. Neither NAS is powerful enough to transcode video. The Realtek chipset includes an onboard NPU that can accelerate some tasks like facial recognition in Synology's photo apps for either platform.

All in all, the additional RAM available with a NAS drive and multiple hard drive slots open the door for multitasking and storage redundancy. While it isn't as plug-and-play as the BeeStation, Synology makes the setup process easy enough for just about anyone. The NAS would be our pick for any user who has more than very basic storage requirements.

Operating system

BeeStation offers a more zoned-in experience, while a NAS gives you flexibility