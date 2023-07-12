Source: Synology Synology DiskStation DS1522+ $560 $700 Save $140 Save $140 on this 5-bay NAS, perfect for storing all the data from your digital life or home office. Just an FYI, this is a driveless model, so you'll have to pick up some 3.5" hard drives as well. $560 at Amazon

If you're fed up with paying for your cloud storage plans, you might have thought about setting up a network-attached storage (NAS) device to store all of your documents, photos, and other digital files. The Synology DiskStation 1522+ is one of the best NAS devices for home use, with the flexibility to use high-capacity drives and to expand up to 15 total drives by adding two expansion units. Of course, the best things are always better when they're on sale, and this capable NAS will be 20% off for Prime Day.

Should you pick up this great deal, you should also look at our round-up of the best Prime Day deals on SSDs to get you started with your new NAS.

What is so great about the Synology DiskStation 1522+?

Well, first off, this NAS runs Synology's DiskStation Manager software, which is like a little desktop environment for your NAS. It's got all the apps you could want, from syncing from cloud services to backing up your other devices and the ability to run server apps. It's powered by the capable Ryzen R1600 chip, which is powerful enough for most users. The five bays support up to 80TB of total storage, and you can add up to two expansion units for another 10 drives. It comes with 8GB of DDR4 RAM, but you can expand this to 32GB if you need the extra capacity. It also has two M.2 NVMe slots for caching, which will make file transfers smooth.

The NAS has four 1GbE network ports that support link aggregation, and it can be upgraded to 10GbE by buying a (proprietary) adapter and installing it. Most users won't need the 10GbE network option, and the NAS is speedy enough to transfer files without it. We should mention that this unit does not come with any drives. Most home office or small business NAS devices don't, as the users want to pick their own drives. This is only the second time we've seen this low of a price, with $140 off a NAS that only came out last year. This deal is available on Prime Day, but that also means you'll need a Prime membership to take advantage of it. You can sign up for a 30-day trial, and get access to this deal and many, many others in the shopping event.