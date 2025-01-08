Your changes have been saved Synology DS124 $150 $180 Save $30 If you've been thinking about moving your data over to a NAS, this one is going to be a great starter option. Right now, you can score this NAS for a steal as it drops to just $150. $150 at Amazon

If you're looking for an alternative to storing your data in the cloud, then a NAS is going to be a fantastic option. While there are plenty of different options to choose from, you might want to check out the Synology DS124.

Not only is this device simple to set up, but it's also affordable. Right now, you can score a good discount from Amazon that drops the price down to just $150. Of course, this is only for the device, so you'll also want to pick up a hard drive for NAS in order to complete the project.

What's great about the Synology DS124?

Synology has been around for quite some time, offering some of the best NAS setups in the business. This model, while basic, offers everything that you could want if you're looking to start storing your own data at home or the office. You can start simpl with what's Synology provides, and there's even room for expansion later on down the line.

Not only can this NAS store all your data, but it can be accessed from any device, regardless of platform. Furthermore, you can also set it to synchronize files across multiple devices. What's great is that this NAS can also be used as a media center, allowing you to pull files and stream them to TVs, laptops, tablets, and more.

Synology even provides the option of building your own security surveillance system, just in case you're not really the type that wants to pay to store your data online. In addition to the above, you also get a two-year warranty on the product, and the brand even has its own YouTube page with plenty of guides and tutorials. Overall, not a bad deal at $150. Just be sure to get it while the deal's still around because it won't last long.