Calling Synology the Apple of the NAS world isn’t a stretch. With over 13 million units sold, the company has taken what was once a niche product and turned it into a user-friendly appliance thanks to its polished software and seamless user experience. The DS925+ is Synology’s latest compact 4-bay NAS, powered by an upgraded AMD Ryzen processor, better networking, and changes to the port configuration. On paper, it’s a meaningful step up from the DS923+. And in many ways, it delivers. But there’s a catch. Synology’s appliance-first mindset may have taken things a step too far. With tighter hard drive compatibility restrictions and a closed ecosystem, the DS925+ might also be the NAS that pushes power users to look elsewhere. Should you consider getting the Synology DS925+, look at alternatives, or pick up an older model instead? Let's find out in our Synology DS925+ review.