Synology’s DiskStation Manager (DSM) is among the most beginner-friendly operating systems of any NAS brand. It guides you through the setup process to make it easy, even for first-time NAS users, and has a Windows or Linux-like interface so that you have minimal trouble figuring your way around the OS. While DSM is proprietary, many of its features have cross-platform alternatives that you can use on any NAS, be it pre-built ones like those from QNAP and Terramaster or your own DIY NAS running TrueNAS.

Here are some of the best Synology features that you can install and use on any NAS for media streaming, container management, surveillance, and more.

7 Plex Media Server

You can find Plex quite literally everywhere