Source: Synology Synology DiskStation DS220+ $240 $300 Save $60 Intel is the way to go with Synology's NAS enclosures and the DS220+ is still one of my favorite enclosures from the company. It's perfect for just storing data or even running services like Plex Media Server. $240 at Amazon

Synology has largely been absent through Black Friday, which has been somewhat of a surprise to many who were holding out for a bargain on a new Synology NAS. It seems the company was simply holding out for Cyber Monday as my all-time favorite NAS from Synology is now on sale with 20% off its MSRP. This is one of the best Cyber Monday deals you'll find on a two-bay Intel NAS.

Bringing the price down to $240 is where we normally see the Synology DiskStation DS220+ during promotions such as Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The $60 is fantastic on a NAS with such impressive specifications, allowing you to do much more on such a compact enclosure.

Inside, you'll find the trust Intel J4025, a dual-core processor that can hit speeds of up to 2.9GHz. Then there's 2GB of DDR4 RAM that can be expanded to 6GB, and finally, we've got Synology DiskStation Manager, the best prebuilt NAS OS around. It's missing a few features found in more recent NAS from competitors, including M.2 slots, but it's still easily one of the best two-bay NAS.

Save even more with this DS220j deal

But what if this is your very first NAS enclosure, and you're not comfortable spending as much as $240 on just the enclosure (remember: you need to fill these diskless devices with disks)? That's where this second Synology Cyber Monday deal comes into play. The Synology DiskStation DS220j is less capable than the DS220+ but it's also discounted to just $150.

Source: Synology Synology DiskStation DS220j $150 $220 Save $70 One of the most budget-friendly NAS from Synology is discounted for Cyber Monday. Save more than 30% on this ARM-powered enclosure, which is best suited for storing files and backups. $150 at Amazon

Swap out the Intel processor for a less powerful ARM chip, drop the RAM to just 512MB of DDR4, and you've got the DS220j. It won't win any awards for performance and running heavier apps and services, but if all you need the NAS for is to actually store files and/or backups, this will be the better deal.