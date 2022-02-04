System76 refreshes Kudu Linux laptop with Ryzen 7 CPU and up to 64GB RAM

System76 has been selling Linux-powered laptop and desktop computers for years, some of which are based on ODM designs, and some with original designs. Now the company has a brand new high-end workstation laptop ready for nearly everything you can throw at it, complete with full support for desktop Linux.

System76 announced the new ‘Kudu’ laptop on Tuesday (via Ars Technica), which is definitely more of a desktop replacement workstation than an ultrabook. Measuring 14.21 × 10.16 × 1.14 inches (36.09 × 25.81 × 2.90 cm) and weighing in at 4.85 lbs (2.20 kg), it’s equipped with a Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5, and a whole bunch of ports. System76 says the battery is user-replaceable, which is becoming increasingly rare on laptops.

System76 allows you to configure the Kudu with up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM, and there are two NVMe SSD slots with a capacity of up to 4TB in total. This definitely isn’t the lightest laptop around, but it does seem like a great option for anyone looking for a high-end workstation Linux laptop. You can buy it from System76 with Pop!_OS 21.10, Pop!_OS 20.04 LTS, or Ubuntu 20.04 LTS preinstalled, but it should work just as well with any other desktop Linux distribution (and probably Windows).

The cheapest configuration of the Kudu comes out to $1,799, with 8GB of RAM, a Ryzen 7 5900HX, an RTX 3060, and 240GB NVMe SSD. That’s definitely a bit more money than most comparable Windows workstation or gaming laptops, but there aren’t many options that officially support Linux. The only laptop more expensive than the Kudu in System76’s lineup is the Oryx Pro, which uses an 11th Gen Intel i7-11800H CPU and either an RTX 3070 Max-Q or RTX 3080 Max-Q graphics card.

You can check out the full technical specifications of the Kudu, or order your own model, at the System76 online store.