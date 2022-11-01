T-Mobile has made a name for itself in the wireless industry over the past ten years by being the "Un-carrier." Now, what does this mean exactly, it means that the wireless carrier has operated differently from traditional service providers, offering better value, choices, and special perks. While there is little doubt that T-Mobile has transformed the wireless industry, it looks like, for the first time in a long time, it will introduce something that is not very customer friendly.

While T-Mobile has been charging for activations for quite some time, it has done so under the “Assisted Support” fee. This fee has gone up steadily over the past couple of years, and it was an optional charge that could be avoided by ordering online and setting things up yourself. Now, it looks like that won't even be an option anymore, as a new $35 “Device Connection Charge” fee will now apply to orders placed in-store or online.

According to the T-Mo Report, this new fee will apply when you activate a new line or add a line to an existing plan. Furthermore, this fee will even apply if you bring your own device and have it activated on the carrier or sign up for home internet service. Luckily, the fee will not apply to SIM or eSIM swaps, JUMP! Upgrades, prepaid lines, or customers that are activating a new product after an exchange.

With this new change, T-Mobile becomes just like any other carrier, charging to activate lines. While new customers probably won't notice, old customers will certainly be surprised the next time to choose to activate a new line of service with the "Un-carrier." If you've been thinking about activating with T-Mobile, be sure to check out some of the best phones they have to offer and activate service prior to November 3 so that you can avoid the mandatory $35 fee.

Source: T-Mo Report