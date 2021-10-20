T-Mobile says its 5G now covers almost everyone in the U.S.

Recently, mobile analytics company Opensignal crowned T-Mobile as the fastest 5G network in the U.S. T-Mobile managed to achieve an average of 118.7 Mbps in download speeds, along with 16.1 Mbps in upload speed. It gets even better for T-Mobile users though, as not only is it the fastest network, the carrier has announced that its 5G now covers almost everyone in the U.S. According to T-Mobile, its Extended Range 5G covers 308 million people, and 186 million of those people are covered by the carrier’s Ultra-Capacity 5G. With this news, the Un-carrier edges closer to its goal of providing 200 million people with Ultra-Capacity 5G.

In the same announcement, T-Mobile also revealed a special edition of the Reese’s Take 5 bar — the Reese’s Take 5G. It’s available at “Apartment 5G” locations, where select T-Mobile stores will be converted into trick-or-treating destinations this Halloween.

“T-Mobile continues to expand its 5G footprint at an unparalleled pace, so we partnered with the candy icons at Reese’s this Halloween to help spread the word and give everyone more of what they love — more Reese’s, at ultra-fast 5G speed!” said Mike Sievert, CEO at T-Mobile. “Our multi-layered approach for fast and far-reaching coverage made us America’s 5G leader, so it made perfect sense to partner with THE famously layered candy brand to create the official candy of 5G, the Reese’s Take 5G bar … AND the best trick-or-treating experience. Zero tricks, way more Reese’s … now that’s Halloween on 5G!”

With this expansion, T-Mobile solidifies itself as the largest 5G network in the U.S, providing Extended Range 5G to 308 million people out of the U.S. population of 330 million. Even better, the network’s Ultra Capacity 5G covers just over half of the U.S. population currently.

Ten visitors to Apartment 5G locations will win a free 5G smartphone, a year of T-Mobile 5G service, and a year of free Reese’s products.