T-Mobile adds Apple TV Plus as a perk for Magenta Max subscribers

T-Mobile is once again adding value to its service, this time including Apple TV Plus for free for all eligible plans. The wireless carrier typically delivers news of its upcoming changes by holding Un-carrier events, but today, the company decided to keep its announcement short and sweet, offer a simple press release and an accompanying it with a 30 second video featuring Mike Sievert, the company’s current president and chief executive officer. The offer will be available to all Magenta Max subscribers starting on August 31.

Currently, T-Mobile offers a few variants of its Magenta Max plans, with its Max, Max 55 Plus, Max Military, and Max First Responder. Each of these plans will receive the previous perk on top of unlimited access to internet, messaging, and phone calls. T-Mobile Max plans also offer benefits like 40GB of hotspot data, unlimited international texting and 2G data, unlimited use of in-flight GoGo internet service, and a free subscription to Netflix. Not to mention, the Max plan also has access to T-Mobile Tuesdays, a program that offers free gifts, discounts, and deals every Tuesday. If you need more details, check here for up to date features included with each of the plans mentioned above.

T-Mobile recently announced its partnership with SpaceX in a push to end mobile dead zones in the United States. Starting next year, the company plans to cover areas that are not covered by cellular networks using satellites provided by SpaceX. “Coverage Above and Beyond” will work with existing phones and will initially support access to messaging, MMS, and select messaging apps. Currently, T-mobile has not partnered with any third-party messaging services but will working to do so before the service’s 2023 launch window. T-Mobile has stated that it will provide this service as a free feature in its most popular plans. Eventually, the plan is to expand the service to support voice and internet. For now, T-Mobile wireless subscribers will have to be content with the terrestrial service that it offers. As mentioned before, Magenta Max subscribers will get the new Apple TV Plus benefit starting on August 31.

Source: T-Mobile