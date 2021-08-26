T-Mobile is expanding into nearly a thousand Best Buy stores nationwide

T-Mobile has expanded into thousands of Best Buy stores across the U.S. and plans to do the same for Walmart, which means that T-Mobile activations, new lines, and upgrades will all be available in-store at Walmart and Best Buy retail locations across the country. Currently, it’s possible to shop T-Mobile plans and devices from Best Buy, and it’s expected that the carrier will start selling in Walmart soon. This comes after the company announced at its Virtual Analyst Day back in March that the carrier’s plans and devices would launch in nearly 1,000 Best Buy stores and 2,200 Walmart stores.

Currently, T-Mobile plans and devices are available on Best Buy’s website (via The T-Mo Report). All of the carrier’s currently available plans like Essentials and Magenta are available, including specialty plans like 55+ and first responder plans. They are also available in-store. This comes at a bit of a turbulent time for the carrier, as it’s still reeling from the hack which resulted in the theft of a lot of customers’ personal data. Approximately 7.8 million current postpaid customer accounts and over 40 million former or prospective customers who applied for credit with the carrier were exposed in the breach.

T-Mobile has helped OnePlus really get off the ground in the U.S. in recent months. It swapped its high volume 5G device from the Samsung Galaxy A32 to the OnePlus Nord N200, which is one of the most affordable 5G smartphones available in the U.S. market. It also launched one of the cheapest 5G smartphones to hit the United States back in July: the T-Mobile REVVL V+ 5G. These phones are offered to customers as part of the carrier’s “5G for all” offer, which lets you trade in any phone (yes, even a flip phone) to get a free 5G-enabled phone in return.

It’s unclear when exactly Walmart will be joining Best Buy in selling T-Mobile’s services, though it’s likely that it will be soon. Walmart currently sells AT&T and Verizon plans and phones in store, so it’s natural for T-Mobile to want to join in and gain a foothold in America’s largest supermarket chain.