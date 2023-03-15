T-Mobile is no stranger to giant acquisitions, purchasing Sprint a couple of years back and now, has entered into a new agreement to purchase Ka’ena Corporation. If you've never heard of the company, don't worry, you're not alone. But you've probably heard of its subsidiaries, Mint Mobile and Ultra Mobile. Yes, the Ryan Reynolds owned prepaid cellular service is going to become an official part of the Un-carrier, pending that the deal is cleared through the proper channels.

As far as the details of the deal, T-Mobile will pay up to $1.35 billion for the company, in a combination of both stocks and cash. While a final purchase price has yet to be determined, it will be based on the performance of the company. Of course, these types of deals can be held up due to regulators, so until it's closed, it's not a done deal. As to why the Un-carrier is adding another prepaid wireless service to its portfolio, T-Mobile states that on top of the brand and its customers, the wireless carrier will be able to utilize the company's "marketing expertise" to expand to new customers and territories.

Now, as far as things go from a customer perspective, it looks like they will just continue like normal. After all, Mint Mobile has already been utilizing T-Mobile network for its service, so things won't change there. And according to the press release, it looks like Ryan Reynolds will continue "on in his creative role on behalf of Mint." So that means you'll still be getting witty and creative commercials just like before.

As stated before, right now, this is just an agreement, and the deal has not been closed. This most likely will need to go through regulators for final approval. T-Mobile expects this to be completed by the end of the year.

Source: T-Mobile