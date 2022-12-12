T-Mobile is one of the better cellular carriers in the United States, offering good deals on smartphones and even better deals on its services. While the company has brought immense value with some of its "Un-carrier" moves, sometimes, it does have a few odd promotions that it will unleash, and its upcoming one could fall into the latter category.

T-Mobile has announced that it will give away cash on December 16. Like some of its other promotions, this won't be a virtual event held through its T-Mobile Tuesdays app, but will instead take place at physical locations, like at the Mall of America in Minneapolis and T-Mobile’s Signature Stores in Chicago, Santa Monica, and New York City's Times Square. At these locations, cash will be distributed through "ATM experiences," with a random chance to win $22.50, $225, or $2,250. These prizes will be given away to people while supplies last.

If you're excited about this and want to try and win some extra money for the holidays, head to any of the aforementioned locations on Friday. The promotion will begin starting at 10 am, and as stated before, it will go on until supplies last. Let's hope that things don't get out of hand and that workers and those attending will remain safe during the event. For those that can't get out to a physical location, T-Mobile will also have an online drawing for cash prizes as well, so you don't have to feel left out.

So why is T-Mobile doing this? The company wants to highlight the added value customers get when they sign up for its Magenta Max plan with two or more lines, which apparently comes out to be $225 per month. As part of those perks, customers get free subscriptions to services like Apple TV Plus, Netflix, and AAA. Furthermore, customers will also get free in-flight Wi-Fi, texting and data access in over 215 destinations outside the United States, along with other perks.

For the most part, this is a great deal, and if T-Mobile offers great service in your area, it might be a good reason to switch. Best of all, T-Mobile also adds a Price Lock guarantee that will allow you to keep the price locked for as long as you have the plan. But if you're going to sign up for service, be aware that the company does now have a mandatory fee for activating new lines of service, just like the other guys.

In a separate piece of news, T-Mobile also announced that it had completed the expansion of its 5G network "weeks ahead of schedule." The wireless carrier now covers "323 million people with Extended Range 5G and 260 million people with Ultra Capacity 5G." It will also continue to expand its mid-band 5G spectrum nationwide using its recently deployed 1900 MHz spectrum.

If you're curious and want to try out T-Mobile, it does have a trial period that you can take advantage of. Furthermore, you can do all of it from the comfort of your own home with its Easy Switch service, as long as you have a compatible eSIM-supported iOS or Android device. Just make sure to sign up for the Network Pass, so you can get three months of free service to try out.

Source: T-Mobile