T-Mobile leverages eSIM, making it easier to switch wireless carriers

Switching to a new network can be a huge hassle. The biggest question surrounding a move is whether a cellular network can cover you wherever you use it. In the past, you would often get referred to a network map explaining the carrier’s coverage areas. But, sometimes, this isn’t reflective of real-world use, and you might be left disappointed after making the switch. T-Mobile has this kind of scenario covered with its Easy Switch program. The carrier states it can have you up and running on its wireless network in around five minutes.

Easy Switch makes it, well, easy for someone that wants to try T-Mobile’s network. This can be an individual user, a family, or even a business. According to T-Mobile, the process is quite simple. Users can download the T-Mobile app on their eSIM-supported iOS or Android device, then join the network using the firm’s Network Pass, giving three months of unlimited data. The app will even have a Network Scorecard, allowing the user to keep track of the service while testing it out. Best of all, none of this requires you to go into a retail T-Mobile store or talk to a customer service representative over the phone. Also, if you choose to sign up for T-Mobile, the wireless carrier will pay off hardware costs owed to your previous carrier up to $1000.

Of course, if you switch, you’ll get added benefits with a Magenta Max plan. T-Mobile’s Magenta Max plan offers unlimited calls, text, and data but also has perks like 40GB of hotspot tethering, international texting and 2G data, unlimited use of in-flight GoGo internet service, and a free subscription to Apple TV Plus and Netflix. As a Magenta Max customer, you’ll also gain access to T-Mobile Tuesdays, a day dedicated to giving away gifts and discounts every Tuesday. So if you’re interested, why not give a new service a try?

Source: T-Mobile