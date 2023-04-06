T-Mobile is looking to "unlock" some of its spectrum to expand its current wireless service to more people and regions. But the FCC's spectrum auction authority has lapsed, leaving the wireless carrier in a bit of unique position. Without this authority, the FCC isn't able to grant licenses for spectrum, and furthermore, it can't auction any new licenses as well.

The FCC’s spectrum auction authority lapse would be the first time this has occurred in 30 years. So, as stated before, this is definitely a unique situation. The wireless carrier goes on to state that without this renewal, going forward, the FCC can’t deliver spectrum licenses, which could hurt wireless carriers and consumers.

T-Mobile has benefited quite a bit from these spectrum auctions, expanding its network to more places and providing reliable coverage in major cities across the United States. The company has spent the past decade improving and building out its network, which has allowed it to introduce new services like its affordable home internet plans.

As far as the details of T-Mobile's situation, it recently purchased spectrum from an FCC auction. Of course, due to the aforementioned lapse, the spectrum can’t be issued to the company. Despite the FCC having the power to do so prior to the lapse, the license was not granted, and the wireless carrier is unsure if they will do so.

T-Mobile does state that it believes that the FCC can still grant the license for its most recent purchase, since the lapse occurred after the spectrum was auctioned off. With all of that said, the wireless carrier is hopeful that its spectrum will get licensed, perhaps even through a commission that can grant Special Temporary Authority (STA) while a more permanent solution is found.

If this happens, the wireless carrier says its already done the groundwork to get more service to more people, and that it can happen in a matter of days. As far as what users get back from these auctions, you’re looking at potentially better service from wireless carriers.

T-Mobile also links to an article from the FCC with a statement that says from the 100 auctions held, it’s raised “more than $233 billion in revenues and unlocked extraordinary benefits for the American people.”

Source: T-Mobile