T-Mobile’s Forever Upgrade promo helps you save a ton of money on a new iPhone

Apple’s brand-new iPhone 13 series has just been announced, and T-Mobile is ready right away with a new Forever Upgrade promotion.

First shared on Twitter by the CEO himself, Mike Sievert, the Forever Upgrade program will offer customers up to $800 off a new iPhone every two years.

Upgrading to the latest 📱 year after year gets costly for Apple lovers. So, in true #UnCarrier fashion, @TMobile’s introducing Forever Upgrade: a free iPhone 13 now + $800 off your next iPhone every two years. This move is what value is all about! pic.twitter.com/8rWQMSQq26 — Mike Sievert (@MikeSievert) September 14, 2021

To enroll in the program, customers must be on the Magenta Plus or Magenta MAX rate plan or have the “PlusUP” or “MAXUp” add-on applied to their line. The Sprint equivalent plan, Sprint MAX, is also eligible. The customer can then purchase an iPhone 12 series or iPhone 13 series phone on an EIP (T-Mobile’s installment plan) or via Apple Financing. Two years later, that iPhone can be traded in to T-Mobile for the latest and greatest iPhone. They’ll get a trade-in value of “up to” $800, with the promotional credit applying monthly to the new installment plan. The program then continues, presumably, forever.

As a bonus, well-qualified customers can take advantage of a 30-month installment plan and still trade in their device at the two-year mark. They then would not have to pay off the remaining 6 months of payments.

There are some caveats though.

Customers who take advantage of the promotion cannot trade-in their phone for credit towards an ineligible device at any point during the two year period. If they do, they will be disenrolled from the Forever Upgrade promotion. They can switch to another eligible device, however doing so will reset the 2-year clock.

The Forever Upgrade promo does not stack with “Free Line” promotions. That includes existing free lines on eligible accounts, like “Line On Us” and “Third Line Free”.

There’s a limit of 4 enrollments per account. If a customer has more than 4 qualifying devices/lines, the most expensive 4 will be enrolled.

As stated, it requires either a premium plan like ONE Plus, Magenta Plus, or Magenta/Sprint MAX, or it requires a premium add-on to the line. Standard plans like Magenta and Essentials are not eligible.

When the device is traded in after two years, the bonus trade-in value will be applied as a monthly credit on the newly created installment plan for the new iPhone.

Preorders for the iPhone 13 series starts on September 17th.