T-Mobile’s free 5G phone is now the OnePlus Nord N200

In April this year, T-Mobile announced the “5G for all” offer to promote 5G adoption. As part of the offer, T-Mobile postpaid subscribers could trade literally any functional device for a free Galaxy A32 5G, provided they pay the sales tax and continue using their T-Mobile plan for 24 months. T-Mobile has now updated the offer, and those who claim it after June 24th will receive a OnePlus Nord N200 instead.

While T-Mobile’s announcement doesn’t explicitly state that it won’t be giving out the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G any longer, a report from The T-Mo Report reveals that subscribers who take advantage of the offer after June 24th will only receive the new OnePlus Nord N200. Considering that the OnePlus Nord N200 offers slightly better hardware than the Galaxy A32 5G, the updated offer should be much more lucrative for T-Mobile subscribers.

OnePlus launched the OnePlus Nord N200 in the US earlier this month. It is currently one of the most affordable 5G devices available in the market, retailing for just $239.99. For that price, you get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480G chip, a 6.49-inch FHD+ 90Hz display, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The phone features a triple camera setup on the back with a 13MP primary camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. Over on the front, it has a 16MP selfie shooter.

For connectivity, the OnePlus Nord N200 features a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.1, and 802.11 b/g/n/ac dual-band Wi-Fi. It also includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a microSD card slot for expansion. It goes without saying that the phone supports T-Mobile’s steadily expanding 5G network.

If you’re a T-Mobile subscriber and you’re interested in trying out its 5G network, you can redeem the offer by following the instructions given in the announcement post. It’s worth noting that the 5G for All offer is also available for Metro subscribers.