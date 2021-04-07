T-Mobile is giving customers a free 5G phone and unlimited 5G data plans

T-Mobile on Wednesday announced a few different initiatives meant to bring 5G to the masses, including an offer that will give customers a Galaxy A32 5G for free. The carrier announced the news during an online webcast with T-Mobile executives on Wednesday.

According to T-Mobile, everyone in America can trade in any mobile phone and get the Galaxy A32 5G device for free. Samsung announced the device at the start of this year and is now bringing it to customers in the U.S.

The Galaxy A32 5G is the most affordable 5G phone from Samsung, and offers a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Dimensity 720 chip, 4GB RAM, 64GB of storage, and a triple camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor. The device also comes equipped with a 5000mAh battery and a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

T-Mobile says you can trade in any phone to take advantage of the offer. When the carrier says “any phone,” it means it.

This offer applies to new and existing customers, and ANY old phone in working condition — flip phone, Sidekick, whatever that suitcase phone was called. T-Mobile will take it. And in exchange, you get a free 5G smartphone after 24 monthly bill credits and pay only the sales tax.

In addition to its free phone offer, T-Mobile also announced the arrival of home internet and a “Great Unlimited Trade-Up” promo. The latter initiative offers AT&T and Verizon customers the opportunity to switch to T-Mobile and get an unlimited 5G plan for the same price or less than what they’re currently paying for a limited 5G plan.

Meanwhile, if you’re an existing T-Mobile postpaid customer, including a former Sprint customer, you’ll be upgraded to an unlimited plan for free.

T-Mobile said that the phone upgrade and unlimited trade-up promos begin April 18 and last all year long.