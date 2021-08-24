T-Mobile is giving Magenta plan users a free subscription to Apple TV+

T-Mobile today announced a new perk for new and existing Magenta and Magenta MAX tier subscribers. In a blog post, the carrier revealed that it will now offer Magenta and Magenta MAX customers 12 months of Apple TV+ for free. The carrier will also extend the benefit to Sprint Unlimited Plus, Sprint Premium, and eligible T-Mobile for Business customers.

As per the blog post, customers with a Magenta, Magenta MAX or, eligible T-Mobile for Business plan will have to log in to the T-Mobile app or head over to my.t-mobile.com to redeem the free Apple TV+ subscription. Once logged in, customers will have to navigate to the rate plan details section and redeem the offer. Sprint Unlimited Plus and Sprint Premium customers, on the other hand, will have to visit promotions.t-mobile.com, log in, and enter the promo code “2021APPLETVP1” to redeem the benefits.

Those of you who already have an Apple TV+ subscription can still redeem the offer and extend your validity by 12 months. Your existing Apple TV+ subscription will be paused once you redeem the offer and resume after 12 months. Redeeming the promotion won’t affect your usage history and past purchases. To learn more about the new Apple TV+ offer, head over to T-Mobile’s official announcement post by clicking on the link above.

It’s worth noting that T-Mobile is also working in partnership with Google to offer users a 500GB Google One family plan. While T-Mobile hasn’t announced this plan officially, a recent leak suggests that it will cost only $5/month and offer access to Google experts and shared family access for up to 5 family members, along with the 500GB of cloud storage space. This Google One plan will likely be available starting September 1st. We’ll make sure to let you know as soon as T-Mobile makes an official announcement.