T-Mobile announces Google One partnership with an exclusive 500GB storage plan

A leaked document back in August suggested T-Mobile would soon offer an exclusive Google One plan tier for its customers. That deal is now confirmed, with T-Mobile offering 500GB of cloud storage on Google One for $5/mo.

Via T-Mobile Newsroom, the Uncarrier will offer an exclusive storage tier to its customers starting October 12th. The plan comes with 500GB of family cloud storage for just $5/mo. This slots in perfectly between the 200GB for $2.99 and 2TB for $9.99 offerings Google currently has on their website. T-Mobile also mentions a 2TB plan for $10/mo available to customers, however this matches Google’s existing pricing.

The plan release was originally set for September 1st according to the leaked document from August. That date was delayed, possibly to align more with the upcoming shutdown of Sprint Complete’s cloud storage.

T-Mobile is offering a 30-day free trial for the new tier for a limited time, with auto renewal for $5/mo after that. Sprint customers who haven’t yet migrated to a T-Mobile plan will be able to claim the offer via the T-Mobile Tuesdays app at any point through the end of the year. According to the previous leak, all postpaid and business customers with 12 lines or less will be eligible for the offer. Customers on a tax-inclusive plan like T-Mobile ONE or T-Mobile Magenta will not pay tax on the Google One tier, however tax-exclusive plans will.

The 500GB plan can be shared with up to 5 other Google accounts. The new tier also appears to include the 10% cashback perk as well, however there’s no mention of the VPN service being included.

Customers interested in the 500GB Google One storage tier can sign up online or via support beginning October 12th.