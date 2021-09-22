T-Mobile announces expanded Home Internet availability, focusing on 4 southern states
The self-proclaimed “Uncarrier” announced today that access to T-Mobile Home Internet has been expanded across 51 cities and towns in 4 key southern states.
Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina are specifically mentioned in the news brief, with T-Mobile stating “the traditional landline ISPs have failed the south”. Nearly 1 million people lack access to home Internet service across those four states, with an additional 1.7 million people lacking access to Internet speeds above 25Mbps. Another 3.3 million people only have access to a single provider, leading to high monopolistic prices.
T-Mobile states that its Home Internet service is now available to over 30 million households nationwide. It launched in a pilot program on their LTE network all the way back in 2019, with the full launch happening earlier this year using new 5G gateways.
The service’s expansion has been possible due to the carrier’s quick work deploying the mid-band 2.5GHz spectrum they got from the Sprint merger, which T-Mobile refers to as “Ultra Capacity” along with their millimeter-wave spectrum.
T-Mobile Home Internet offers quick and easy setup with a minimum speed of 25Mbps and an expected average speed over 100Mbps, depending on available signal strength. It currently costs $50 per month with autopay, taxes, and fees included. There are no monthly modem rental fees, either.
The 51 cities and towns where T-Mobile Home Internet is now available can be found in the lists below.
Florida
- Arcadia
- Cape Coral-Fort Myers
- Clewiston
- Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach
- Gainesville
- Jacksonville
- Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach
- North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton
- Ocala
- Okeechobee
- Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford
- Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville
- Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent
- Punta Gorda
- Sebastian-Vero Beach
- Sebring-Avon Park
- Tallahassee
- Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater
- The Villages
Georgia
- Albany
- Athens-Clarke County
- Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta
- Columbus
- Cordele
- Cornelia
- Dalton
- Dublin
- Gainesville
- Jefferson
- Moultrie
- St. Marys
- Summerville
- Warner Robins
North Carolina
- Albemarle
- Asheville
- Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia
- Durham-Chapel Hill
- Fayetteville
- Greensboro-High Point
- Kill Devil Hills
- Mount Airy
- North Wilkesboro
- Raleigh-Cary
- Sanford
South Carolina
- Columbia
- Greenville-Anderson
- Hilton Head Island-Bluffton
- Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach
- Newberry
- Spartanburg
- Sumter
You can find out more about T-Mobile Home Internet and check your availability on T-Mobile’s website.