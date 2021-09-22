T-Mobile announces expanded Home Internet availability, focusing on 4 southern states

The self-proclaimed “Uncarrier” announced today that access to T-Mobile Home Internet has been expanded across 51 cities and towns in 4 key southern states.

Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina are specifically mentioned in the news brief, with T-Mobile stating “the traditional landline ISPs have failed the south”. Nearly 1 million people lack access to home Internet service across those four states, with an additional 1.7 million people lacking access to Internet speeds above 25Mbps. Another 3.3 million people only have access to a single provider, leading to high monopolistic prices.

T-Mobile states that its Home Internet service is now available to over 30 million households nationwide. It launched in a pilot program on their LTE network all the way back in 2019, with the full launch happening earlier this year using new 5G gateways.

The service’s expansion has been possible due to the carrier’s quick work deploying the mid-band 2.5GHz spectrum they got from the Sprint merger, which T-Mobile refers to as “Ultra Capacity” along with their millimeter-wave spectrum.

T-Mobile Home Internet offers quick and easy setup with a minimum speed of 25Mbps and an expected average speed over 100Mbps, depending on available signal strength. It currently costs $50 per month with autopay, taxes, and fees included. There are no monthly modem rental fees, either.

The 51 cities and towns where T-Mobile Home Internet is now available can be found in the lists below.

Florida Arcadia

Cape Coral-Fort Myers

Clewiston

Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach

Gainesville

Jacksonville

Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach

North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton

Ocala

Okeechobee

Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford

Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville

Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent

Punta Gorda

Sebastian-Vero Beach

Sebring-Avon Park

Tallahassee

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater

The Villages

Georgia Albany

Athens-Clarke County

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta

Columbus

Cordele

Cornelia

Dalton

Dublin

Gainesville

Jefferson

Moultrie

St. Marys

Summerville

Warner Robins

North Carolina Albemarle

Asheville

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia

Durham-Chapel Hill

Fayetteville

Greensboro-High Point

Kill Devil Hills

Mount Airy

North Wilkesboro

Raleigh-Cary

Sanford

South Carolina Columbia

Greenville-Anderson

Hilton Head Island-Bluffton

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach

Newberry

Spartanburg

Sumter

You can find out more about T-Mobile Home Internet and check your availability on T-Mobile’s website.