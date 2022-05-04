T-Mobile Internet Freedom delivers $50 5G home internet plan with perks

T-Mobile debuted its 5G home internet service a little over a year ago. Today, it has launched a new promotion, hoping to provide consumers with a new way to experience shopping for home internet service. During its first Un-carrier event of 2022, T-Mobile shared its Internet Freedom strategy. This strategy will attempt to give consumers a better experience when shopping for home internet. Not only that, if the consumer chooses to subscribe to T-Mobile 5G home internet service, it will provide an elevated experience when compared to its competitors.

T-Mobile removes the pain points of traditional broadband providers and makes the process easy with its home 5G internet service. Rather than gambling on your internet’s future, before you sign up, you can try T-Mobile’s service free of charge for 15 days. The wireless carrier will provide a wireless gateway, if the service doesn’t work out for you, you simply return it. If you choose to switch service providers to T-Mobile, there is a chance that you might be locked into a contract with your current provider. T-Mobile understands this and will cover the cost of any early termination fees up to $500.

T-Mobile is once again trying to reshape an industry with its Un-carrier events

Most internet providers offer a great deal upfront but tend to raise prices as time goes on. T-Mobile’s Price Lock feature guarantees that your monthly service charge will stay the same. T-Mobile will charge $50 a month when using AutoPay. This price includes any fees or taxes. To make the deal even sweeter, T-Mobile will offer a $20 discount on the service if you are already signed up for its Magenta MAX family plan. Regardless, the $50 price point should interesting, especially if the service is available in an area where there aren’t many options for internet service providers.

Finally, T-Mobile will include many of the perks found on its cellular plans. This includes Netflix via its “Netflix on US” promotion, a free year of Paramount+, and access to its T-Mobile Tuesdays promotions. On May 10, during the T-Mobile Tuesdays promotion, subscribers will get $50 off any media streaming device. That means you can get a Chromecast, Fire TV, or Roku for free. At the same time, T-Mobile will also offer a 50% discount on YouTube TV for a full year. If all of the above wasn’t enough, T-Mobile will also begin offering the same incentives and pricing to its business customers.

Disrupting the current state of things in an attempt to offer better

T-Mobile Un-carrier events are meant to do one thing, disrupt the current state of things and offer better. Internet Freedom is no different, giving consumers and small business owners a new option when it comes to an existing service. Although there wasn’t much new in terms of strategy, providing consumers with a $50 flat-rate internet plan with perks is refreshing. T-Mobile went even further by giving business owners a new option. In the past, T-Mobile’s Un-carrier events have had the power to change an industry. Let’s see whether T-Mobile can reshape the landscape for home and business internet.

Source: T-Mobile