T-Mobile is offering up to $1000 trade-in credit towards an iPhone 14

Earlier in the day, Apple held its “Far Out” event, debuting the latest iPhone models for 2022. The lineup was expanded with the iPhone 14 Plus, and the top-of-the-line models, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, received some excellent updates that distance themselves from its predecessor. While you still might be processing which iPhone 14 to get, you won’t have much time to think, unfortunately, as Apple has set the pre-order date for devices for September 9. That means starting this Friday, wireless carriers all around the world will begin taking pre-orders for the smartphone.

T-Mobile will have a wide variety of offers come September 9, when it will open pre-orders for the device. Perhaps the most enticing deal from the lot is the trade-in promotion where the wireless carrier will offer up to $1000 off of any iPhone 14 smartphone. The promotion will come in the form of 24 monthly bill credits. The only requirement for the promotion will be that new or current subscribers must be on a Magenta Max, Business Unlimited Advanced, Ultimate, or Ultimate Plus account. For former Sprint customers, an equivalent plan will also be acceptable to qualify for the trade-in promotion.

T-Mobile will also have a promotion that will knock 50 percent off the purchase of an iPhone 14 Pro or $500 off the purchase of an iPhone 14. Again, this promotion will come in the form of 24 bill credits and will require trading in an eligible device and being a new or current customer on any T-Mobile wireless plan to qualify. Customers will also be eligible for a “buy one get one” promotion when adding a line of service to an existing plan.

If you are interested in any of the iPhones, you will most likely want to get your pre-order on the first day, as any order placed after that will most likely run into delays. The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be available on September 16. While the iPhone 14 Plus will arrive on October 7.

Source: T-Mobile