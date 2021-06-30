T-Mobile lets iPhone users try out its network for free without swapping SIMs

T-Mobile is offering a new way for iPhone users to test-drive its network for free for a month. The best part: you don’t need a second device or additional gear. You can try out T-Mobile’s network from your existing phone while still keeping your current line.

This is made possible by T-Mobile (via CNET) tapping into the built-in eSIM of the iPhone. All you have to do is download T-Mobile’s new Test Drive app for iOS and follow through with on-screen instructions. The app will ask you to fill in your name, email, mobile number, and zip code. In the next step, the app will download a virtual SIM profile on your device to activate your eSIM, and you’re all set. You’ll need an unlocked iPhone XS or later running iOS 14.5.

If you have the iPhone 12, you can also try out T-Mobile’s nationwide 5G network. T-Mobile is offering 30GB of free data for 30 days along with unlimited voice and texts. The trial will automatically expire after 30 days or as soon as you exhaust the 30GB limit. It also doesn’t ask you to enter your credit card details. This is definitely a great initiative as it removes the need to lug around a secondary device or a Wi-Fi hotspot while still allowing you to use your existing carrier. Android users or older iPhone users can also take advantage of this offer, but they’ll have to do this the old way: via a hotspot device.

T-Mobile’s Test Drive program has been around since 2014. Back then, T-Mobile used to loan iPhone 5S units with free unlimited data, talk, and text for a week. Nowadays, it sends you a Wi-Fi hotspot that has a T-Mobile SIM built-in.

If you’re interested, you can download the T-Mobile Network Test Drive app on your unlocked iPhone from here.