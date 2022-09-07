T-Mobile is expanding its home internet service to 64 new cities

A little over a year after its launch, T-Mobile’s 5G home internet service has been doing quite well. In April 2022, it reported over one million subscribers, and more recently, it launched its Internet Freedom strategy to make it even easier to shop for broadband home internet service. Best of all, it is affordable, costing considerably less than traditional broadband internet providers. Today, the wireless carrier has announced that it is expanding to offer its service in 64 new cities and towns across six states.

T-Mobile home internet service will now be available in Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. While not all areas will have service, the carrier states that this new expansion will provide internet to nine million eligible homes. T-Mobile’s 5G home internet service is built on the wireless carrier’s 5G network. That means you will get fast and reliable coverage. As mentioned before, the internet service is quite affordable, costing just $50 per month when enrolled in AutoPay. If the customer is already a T-Mobile Magenta Max subscriber, the plan will be discounted to $30 per month, which is a great price for internet service.

Furthermore, there are no additional costs for equipment, taxes, or other fees. Also, since it runs off of T-Mobile’s 5G network, there is no installation required. You simply plug in and set up a wireless gateway, and that’s it. If you are currently locked into a contract with another internet service provider, T-Mobile will even pay for termination fees. If you’re uncertain, the wireless carrier even offers a free trial of its service for 15 days. If it doesn’t work for you, you can cancel without any money coming out of your pocket. If interested, you can head to the T-Mobile website or head to the source for the full list of newly supported cities.

