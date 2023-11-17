Key Takeaways T-Mobile is offering non-users up to 30GB of free 5G data on the Surface Pro 9 to attract customers from other wireless service providers.

To take advantage of the offer, users need to activate the eSIM on the T-Mobile network and use the data within 90 days or until the 30GB limit is reached.

Surface Pro 9 users can sign up for the trial without entering payment information, eliminating the risk of being charged if they forget to cancel after the 90-day period.

Having announced a series of lucrative Black Friday deals on a range of smartphones, smartwatches, and other devices earlier this month, T-Mobile has now announced a crazy new offer that will provide users with up to 30GB of free 5G data to Microsoft's Surface Pro 9 users. The offer, however, is only available to non-T-Mobile users as part of the Un-carrier's plans to poach as many customers as possible from rival wireless service providers.

In a press release, T-Mo said that the offer will be applicable to people who do not already have an active T-Mobile 5G connection on the Surface Pro 9, and will be limited to 30GB of data or 90 days of service, whichever comes first. To take advantage of the deal, you'll simply have to activate the device's eSIM on the T-Mobile network and get connected. Once the data bucket is used up or the 90-day time limit is exhausted, customers will have to subscribe to an applicable plan to continue accessing the T-Mobile network.

T-Mo is known for introducing innovative offers to lure customers away from rival networks, and the latest one is truly attractive for Surface Pro 9 users. So if you're one of them, sign-up for the trial and see if you want to continue with the connection after exhausting the free data. For a change, you do not have to enter your payment information at the time of signing up, so there's no chance of your card being charged if you forget to cancel at the end of the 90-day period.

T-Mobile is also currently offering some great deals for iPhone users. Right now, you can sign up for four new connections for $100 per month ($25 per line) and get four iPhone 15s for free when trading in eligible devices. The plan also brings 50GB of premium data, and you don't need to sign up for an annual service contract. The deal is also available for folks who are not looking for new phones and would just like to get cheap connections for their family.