T-Mobile’s “Keep & Switch” promotion now offers up to $800 rebate card for switchers
T-Mobile‘s “Keep & Switch” promotion is getting an upgrade. Now, customers who switch to the “Uncarrier” can get up to $800 back via a virtual prepaid rebate card.
The bonus, offered only for a limited time, allows customers that switch from a competing network to get a rebate card to offset the cost of paying off their device. Switchers simply pay off their device with their old carrier before switching to T-Mobile, then submit a bill showing the amount paid on T-Mobile’s website. They will then receive a rebate card for that amount via email, up to $800, in about 14 days.
The Keep & Switch promotion started back in June 2020. At the time, only people who switched from AT&T or Verizon were eligible, however that list has expanded over time to include Spectrum, Xfinity, US Cellular, Claro, and most recently, Boost.
All of T-Mobile’s major plans are eligible, including all the Magenta plans and even the discounted plans like first responder and 55+ plans. Only select devices from Apple, Google, and Samsung qualify, however.
In addition to the rebate, customers switching will qualify for the “Zero Cost to Switch” promotion as well, which waives all the support fees associated with adding lines.
Customers interested in taking advantage of the Keep & Switch promotion can do so at a T-Mobile store location or online. The bonus value is for a limited time only. For more details, visit T-Mobile’s site here.
Keep & Switch Terms And Conditions
Keep your current phone and switch at zero cost.
Keep and Switch: Limited-time offer; subject to change. Qualifying device, credit, service, and port-in (Verizon, AT&T, Spectrum, Claro, Xfinity, US Cellular, or Boost) required. You must unlock device before port-out; ask us how. Device balance (incl. lease purchase option) up to $800 paid by virtual prepaid MasterCard® Card (no cash access & expires in 6 months) which you can use online or in-store via accepted mobile payment apps, typically within 15 days. Tax excluded. Submit proof of balance & 90+ days in good standing with carrier & device within 30 days of port-in and be active and in good standing when processed; allow up to 15 days. We might ask for more information. Up to 5 lines. One offer per subscriber. T-Mobile Prepaid MasterCard Card is rebate/reimbursement or exchange on port-in; for any tax implications, consult a tax advisor. No money has been paid by you for the card. Card is issued by Sunrise Banks N.A., Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Mastercard International Incorporated. Mastercard is a registered trademark of Mastercard International Incorporated. Use of this card constitutes acceptance of the terms and conditions stated in the Cardholder Agreement.