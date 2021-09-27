T-Mobile’s “Keep & Switch” promotion now offers up to $800 rebate card for switchers

T-Mobile‘s “Keep & Switch” promotion is getting an upgrade. Now, customers who switch to the “Uncarrier” can get up to $800 back via a virtual prepaid rebate card.

The bonus, offered only for a limited time, allows customers that switch from a competing network to get a rebate card to offset the cost of paying off their device. Switchers simply pay off their device with their old carrier before switching to T-Mobile, then submit a bill showing the amount paid on T-Mobile’s website. They will then receive a rebate card for that amount via email, up to $800, in about 14 days.

The Keep & Switch promotion started back in June 2020. At the time, only people who switched from AT&T or Verizon were eligible, however that list has expanded over time to include Spectrum, Xfinity, US Cellular, Claro, and most recently, Boost.

All of T-Mobile’s major plans are eligible, including all the Magenta plans and even the discounted plans like first responder and 55+ plans. Only select devices from Apple, Google, and Samsung qualify, however.

In addition to the rebate, customers switching will qualify for the “Zero Cost to Switch” promotion as well, which waives all the support fees associated with adding lines.

Customers interested in taking advantage of the Keep & Switch promotion can do so at a T-Mobile store location or online. The bonus value is for a limited time only. For more details, visit T-Mobile’s site here.