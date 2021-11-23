T-Mobile is offering a limited edition Lite-Brite to celebrate 5G Ultra Capacity

T-Mobile has rapidly been deploying its Ultra Capacity 5G across the country and recently hit its goal of “nationwide” coverage reaching 200 million customers. To celebrate, T-Mobile is offering a limited edition Lite-Brite in partnership with Hasbro. The Lite-Brite is a classic toy dating back to 1967 and is likely a fond memory to generations. The T-Mobile edition features 184 Magenta-colored lite pegs. It also comes with 4 wireless-themed design templates and the standard variety of color pegs.

In addition, a few lucky buyers (1 in 1000 chance) will win a “Magenta Ticket” redeemable for a “5G Experience of a Lite-time”. It includes an all-expenses-paid trip for two to an event of the winner’s choosing at one of three T-Mobile branded properties. These include the T-Mobile Park in Seattle, T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, and T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Winners also get a “T-Mobile 5G Prize Pack” consisting of two brand new 5G phones and a year of free Magenta MAX service, plus an HD TV and a year of T-Mobile Home Internet service.

T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert had this to say about the offering:

“Toying with the mobile industry – killing off annual service contracts, crazy-high international roaming fees, data buckets, etc – has always been at the heart of the Un-carrier. So who better to partner with than Hasbro – the name in toys – to come up with what I expect to be the holiday gift for 2021. I like to think the 7-year-old me would’ve had an even bigger smile creating a Lite-Brite airplane with magenta pegs. With our partner, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, we’re going to bring that “even bigger smile” to thousands of Club kids and teens through toy drive donations in communities across the nation.”

T-Mobile’s 5G Ultra Capacity refers primarily to its mid-band n41 that it acquired from Sprint in the merger. It offers a “sweet spot” between coverage range and speed, often hitting download speeds of 600+ Mbps.

If you’re interested in buying the limited-time T-Mobile Lite-Brite, you can purchase it on T-Mobile’s website. Be quick though, there are less than 1,800 units left as of this article’s publishing!