T-Mobile’s new Magenta MAX plan offers unlimited data at unthrottled 5G speeds

T-Mobile on Monday announced a new plan called Magenta MAX that the carrier claims is built to take advantage of 5G’s capacity and speed. The new plan promises to deliver unlimited 4G and 5G speeds on your mobile device, with no throttling whatsoever.

“That means you can’t be slowed down based on how much you use,” T-Mobile said in a blog post.

Over the years, unlimited plans have come with caveats that throttle speeds when a certain cap is met or the network is congested. Magenta MAX doesn’t come with any such limitations, so you can stream as much 4K content as you want. Speaking of which, T-Mobile said it’s extending its “Netflix on Us” promotion to single-line customers.

T-Mobile said Magenta MAX takes the place of Magenta Plus, and will launch on February 24 for consumers and small businesses. The plan comes with the industry’s most generous smartphone mobile hotspot at 40GB of high-speed data included for consumers.

T-Mobile said with more people making the move to 5G, its newest plan is designed to really show what a truly powerful 5G network can do. Magenta MAX is $57 per line per month for three lines with autopay and monthly taxes and fees included. For a limited time, T-Mobile is offering the new plan for $47 per line.

The carrier is also tweaking its core Magenta plan with double the premium data from 50GB to 100GB, and more high-speed mobile hotspot data from 3GB to 5GB.

With the rollout of its 2.5GHz mid-band 5G coverage to cities all across the U.S., T-Mobile has one of the most extensive 5G networks, thanks in large part to its merger with Sprint. Today’s news shows that the company isn’t afraid to throw its weight around when it comes to 5G, with a new plan that will provide customers with a truly unlimited experience.