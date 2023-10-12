Key Takeaways T-Mobile will be forcing its customers into higher priced plans starting in November, with old plans being automatically migrated unless customers take action.

T-Mobile's done a lot over the past few years to expand its business and revenue, like branching out from standard cellular service to offering high-speed home internet. It's also made partnerships to provide different types of service in the future too. While this has all been fairly standard for the most part, it now it looks like it will take things further, by forcing its customers into higher priced plans starting this November.

The news was first shared on Reddit, with what looked like internal images that showed plans to move subscribers on older plans to newer and more costly ones. Soon after, a dedicated thread was created shedding light on all the details, with the first part of the migration plan set to take place starting on October 17.

Starting on October 17, users will receive an SMS or email regarding the new changes, with the plan upgrades set to take place sometime in November. For those that do nothing, old plans will automatically will be migrated to new ones, and pricing will change, increasing by $5 to $10 a line. Of course, you'll get added benefits too, but most will not likely appreciate the change.

While the move is a bit rough, there is a way to apparently stop the migration and that's to contact customer support after you receive the message indicating that there will be a change. For the most part, this all seems pretty straight forward, but as of now, this is all early news, even though T-Mobile has confirmed new plans to CNET.

When it comes to the details of the moves being made, it looks like Magenta, Magenta 55+, and One subscribers will be targeted, along with Simple, Select Choice, and Simple Choice Business plans. Depending on the current plan, subscribers will be moved to corresponding plans that align the closest in the new Go5G plan lineup.

Of course, as stated before, it's really hard to say what's going to happen when this finally goes live starting next week, so for now, it's best to keep an eye out for things to come, especially if you're a T-Mobile customer. While there's going to be a lot of time to figure it all out, all of this seems quite forced and many will no doubt be upset. We've reached out to T-Mobile for comment and will update this article when we hear back.