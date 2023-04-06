Today, T-Mobile announced an extension to its partnership with Major League Baseball (MLB). That means the wireless carrier will not only be bringing back the perk of a free MLB TV subscriptions next year, but it will be able to do so every year, until 2028. In addition, the company will test new technology at Minor League Baseball (MiLB) games, and will be involved in many different capacities during the MLB's All-Star Week.

In addition to its contributions to the MLB and MiLB, the wireless carrier will also be involved in sponsoring the Little League World Series for the youth. T-Mobile has listed all the details of its new partnership in its press release, which you can see below.

Work with MLB to test the automated ball-strike system over a T-Mobile 5G Private Mobile Network at select MiLB games this season.

Continue its title sponsorship of the T-Mobile Home Run Derby during MLB All-Star Week.

Partner with MLB Network to bring back the fan-favorite T-Mobile 5G BP show for the T-Mobile Home Run Derby and MLB Postseason.

Become the presenting sponsor for the Little League Baseball World Series, building on its relationship with the world’s largest youth sports organization.

Give T-Mobile customers free MLB.TV subscriptions via T-Mobile Tuesdays through 2028. read more

Of course, while all of the above is exciting, perhaps the best perk of this partnership has been the free year subscription to MLB TV, which comes in at a $150 value. T-Mobile has provided this perk for some years now, and it's been an amazing promotion. In addition to the MLB, the wireless carrier also delivered a MLS Season Pass to subscribers, bringing even more sports for free.

If you're a T-Mobile customer and haven't experienced T-Mobile Tuesday before, be sure to download the app for Android or iOS. Every Tuesday, you'll be able to take advantage of new perks that include free items, discounts on food, savings on gas, and more. It doesn't cost an additional and comes with your T-Mobile wireless subscription. Unfortunately, the perk for a free year of MLB TV has passed this year, but at least now you'll know for next year, and the year's to follow until 2028.

Source: T-Mobile