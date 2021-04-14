T-Mobile OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7T finally get the Android 11 update with OxygenOS 11

A lot of Android enthusiasts here at XDA not only want major version updates as quickly as possible, but they also want to receive those monthly security updates as soon as they are announced. However, there’s another segment of the community — people who are not particularly fond of Android’s OTA updates and have actually become afraid of them due to a bad incident in the past. Depending on which side of the fence you fall on, you may or may not be excited to hear that the T-Mobile variant of the OnePlus 7 Pro and the OnePlus 7T are finally getting their updates to Android 11 with OxygenOS 11.

The carrier has confirmed the approval of the Android 11 firmware for the phone duo, which means the updates are already rolling out in batches. Bearing version number 11.0.1.1.GM31CB (for the OnePlus 7 Pro) and 11.0.1.1.HD63CB (for the OnePlus 7T), the new builds bring tons of exciting changes to these devices, including a revamped UI that focuses on one-handed usability, Game Space, an improved camera interface, February 2021 security patches, and much more.

If you own a T-Mobile OnePlus 7 Pro or 7T, be prepared for the OTA notification in the coming days. As it’s usually the case with staggered rollouts, it might take some time for the update to reach all devices. You can also check for the new build manually by heading to Settings > System > System Updates.

In general, the Android 11 rollout for the OnePlus 7/7T series has been slow. The unlocked global models of the OnePlus 7T lineup first started receiving the update on March 22. The regular 7 series picked up the stable OxygenOS 11 update a few days later. Unsurprisingly, carrier models in the US have been lagging far behind. Although the T-Mobile variant of the OnePlus 7 Pro and 7T have now secured the update, but the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition from the same carrier is still awaiting Android 11.