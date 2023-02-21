Android 14 is on the horizon, but there are still plenty of devices out there that need an upgrade to even Android 12. OnePlus, for example, has been ramping up its software rollout game lately, but the situation is not exactly the same for carrier variants. Owners of the T-Mobile OnePlus 7T have been waiting for an Android 12 upgrade almost since OxygenOS 12 was released for the unlocked models back in October. Well, the update has now gone live, albeit without a formal announcement from the OEM or the carrier, but it was spotted by a few users and confirmed to be working with a download.

According to the changelog of the release, the OxygenOS 12 build comes along with the usual visual overhauls to the OxygenOS interface, the two-month old December 2022 security patches, and all the bells and whistles that come along with the underlying Android 12 operating system. Tagged as HD1907_11_F.03, it's nearly a 4GB download, so you might need to clear some space on your phone if you've loaded it up with apps and personal data.

There was a bit of trepidation about porting Android 12 to the T-Mobile edition of the OnePlus 7 and 7T devices, as the carrier removed these phones from its software update overview page. While 7T's OxygenOS 12 release is indeed a substantial betterment, the 7 Pro apparently isn't eligible to get a similar treatment from the magenta people. According to a "Community Manager" on the T-Mobile forums, the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren might still get the Android 12 update in the near future, but there's no official roadmap so far.

OnePlus 7T XDA forums

Download: OxygenOS 12 for the T-Mobile OnePlus 7T

Keep in mind that there is no local upgrade option on the OnePlus carrier models, so you’ll have to wait for the OTA to hit your unit. With that said, if you want to safekeep the full update package for extracting the updated modem and firmware components, then you can download it from the link below:

OnePlus 7T T-Mobile OxygenOS 12 (HD1907_11_F.03) Full OTA



Thanks to XDA Senior Member Some_Random_Username for the download link!

Source: OnePlus Community forums